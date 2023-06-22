Wilfred Ndidi Wanted At Galatasaray This Summer

Turkish Super Lig champions, Galatasaray are reportedly interested in Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi who is currently contracted to relegated Leicester City.

Recall that Wilfred Ndidi joined the former Premier League champions from Belgian Pro League club Genk for a transfer fee worth £17 million in 2018.

In 2021, the 26-year-old Nigeria international helped Leicester City to win the 2021 English FA Cup under the tutelage of coach Brendan Rodgers who is now the manager of Celtic.

Wilfred Ndidi currently has a season left in his contract with Leicester City and the club might likely sell him to cut costs since they won’t feature in the money-spinning Premier League next season.

He is said to be one of the highest-paid footballers at the club and has cost the club a lot of money in their efforts to keep him fit, especially last season.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who had a season hampered by injury, played in just 27 Premier League games last season, falling short of his potential.

Hence, Leicester City must sell him for at least €25 million this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Celtic are reportedly interested in signing Ndidi this summer, and the club’s new manager Rodgers aims to sign the midfielder as one of his first additions to the squad.

Also, the Saudi Arabian squad Al Shabab is willing to make an alluring offer in hopes of luring the defensive midfielder away from European football to Asia.

Galatasaray have also joined the race to sign Ndidi, according to Turkish publication, Pesindeyiz Galatasaray.

“Galatasaray are interested in Wilfred Ndidi from Leicester City. Ndidi, who did not want to play in the Championship, announced his decision to leave Leicester City”, the publication wrote on Wednesday.