Brendan Rodgers Becomes Celtic Manager Again

Scottish football club, Celtic has appointed former Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers as the club’s new coach for the second time in less than five years.

Brendan Rodgers first coached Celtic from 2016 to 2019 which was one of the club’s most successful eras. During that period, the 50-year-old Irish tactician helped the Scottish side to win seven major titles.

Rodgers was so successful at Celtic that he helped the club to win back-to-back trebles and became the first Celtic manager to win the Scotty League without losing a game.

Due to his outstanding achievements in the Scottish league, former Premier League champions, Leicester City lured him away from the club in 2019 and made him the club’s manager.

Unfortunately for him, Brendan Rodgers struggled to make the club as competitive as expected. Things got worst in the 2022-2023 season that he had to be sacked in April 2023, and the side was relegated less than a month later.

Rodgers became a frontrunner for the vacate managerial job at Celtic after Australian tactician Ange Postecoglou who won a treble for the club last season agreed to become the manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

After sealing the managerial position in Scotland, the Northern Irish tactician said, “I am delighted to return to Celtic and I am hugely excited by this great opportunity.”

While addressing the club’s official website, the Irishman added, “When I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club again, it was a very simple decision for me and my family.

“We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch, and ultimately bring more success to our fans.

“Ange has done some brilliant work across the last two years and I will be doing all I can to maintain Celtic’s momentum as we face all our domestic and European challenges.

“We have a hugely impressive and talented group of players and staff at the club, and I am looking forward to meeting up with them all and then getting straight down to work.”