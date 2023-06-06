Tottenham Hotspur Confirm Ange Postecoglou As New Manager

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager on a four-year contract, over two months after the club’s former manager Antonio Conte left the club.

Since Conte left in March, Spurs have been hunting for a new head coach. Ryan Mason and Cristian Stellini have led the team as interim managers for different periods within two months.

After winning a domestic treble in Scotland, where he won five of the six trophies available to Celtic during his two years with the club, Postecoglou, the first Australian to manage in the Premier League, agreed to join Tottenham Hotspur.

He is one of just five managers to guide Celtic to a domestic clean sweep alongside Jock Stein, Martin O’Neill, Brendan Rodgers, and Neil Lennon.

The 57-year-old leaves Celtic after winning successive Scottish Premiership titles in his two seasons in charge.

He is Spurs’ fourth permanent manager since Mauricio Pochettino led the Premier League club to the Champions League final in 2018-19, following Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Conte.

“We are excited to have Ange join us,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said on Tuesday.

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our club”.

While Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson said, “It has been a pleasure working with Ange, a great football manager, and a good man. He has served the club with such energy and determination and delivered a phenomenal level of success.

“Of course, we wanted Ange to stay at Celtic and while there is a real disappointment we are losing him, he has decided he wants to look at a new challenge, which we respect.”