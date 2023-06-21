Al Shabab Considers Signing Wilfred Ndidi

Saudi Pro League club, Al Shabab is reportedly considering signing Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi from Leicester City this summer.

In the 2022-2023 season, Wilfred Ndidi could not help Leicester City to survive relegation due to fitness issues. He started playing more regularly towards the tail end of the season but his effort couldn’t stop the fall of the former Premier League champions.

Though Ndidi is still contracted to the relegated Leicester City, he could be open to leaving the club this summer but his next move is not known yet.

Amidst the uncertainty in his future, Al Shabab is willing to make a tempting offer to entice the 26-year-old defensive midfielder away from European football to Asia.

The six-time winner of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Shabab, contacted Ndidi through his agency, according to Egyptian author Ahmed Ragab.

However, the Nigeria international is reportedly not interested in leaving European football yet. Hence, he might consider the Scottish club, Celtic, who have reportedly shown interest in him.

The price tag on Wilfred Ndidi which is said to be around £35 million could make it difficult for the Scottish club to secure the Nigerian midfielder’s signature.

Ndidi was last seen in action on Sunday, June 18, in the colours of the Super Eagles of Nigeria. He helped Nigeria to beat Sierra Leone 3-2 in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers. The victory was enough to qualify the country for the tournament which will commence in January 2024.