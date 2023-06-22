Video: It Will Be Hard For Me To Beg Davido, Olamide For Help – Dagrin’s Mother Cries Out To Nigerians For Assistance

Late rapper, Dagrin’s mother has cried out to Nigerians for financial assistance.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the aged woman is seen selling food by the roadside.

She, however, revealed that the business is too stressful due to her age and the money generated is not enough to sustain her family.

She stated that she moves away from certain locations when trying to fend for herself because some people might recognize her.

The late rapper’s mother said some people have urged her to reach out to Afrobeats Superstars, Davido, or Olamide for help, but they are children to her and she can’t go to beg them.

The elderly woman lamented about being poor and said her family needs suitable accommodation. She begged Nigerians to raise money for her so that she can start a business.

She said, “Please I am poor and I want Nigerians to come and help me, I currently sell food by the roadside but the stress is too much and I am getting old.

“I need accommodation, please Nigerians I need like N3Million – N5Million, I can’t go and beg Rapper Olamide for money because it is somehow as if he is not an Elder, I look at him like a son.”

Watch the video below,