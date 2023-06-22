Uba Sani vs Ashiru: ‘INEC Yet To Produce Certified Results Used In Declaring Kaduna Gubernatorial Election Winner’

Former Edo State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Oluwole Iyamu (SAN), has told the Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to produce certified copies of the March 18th governorship election result sheet used in declaring Uba Sani winner of the gubernatorial election.

Iyamu, the lead counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate, Mohammed Ashiru, said this during a sitting of the Tribunal in Kaduna.

Naija News reports that the case is between Ashiru of the PDP, Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani; All Progressives Congress (APC) and INEC.

Iyamu argued that it would be untidy and improper to tender the evidence (result sheets) in a piecemeal format, noting that it would be better to extract the forms from the INEC.

He said, “As you are aware, the documents required for the pursuit of the petition largely are result sheets and other processes available only in the official custody of INEC, which is also a party to this suit.

“We have applied for certified copies of all the forms, particularly the result sheets of all the polling units, from the beginning to the end so that we can take our case in a manner which is proper.

“Nothing is wrong with the case; it is just a matter of ensuring that things are done properly.

“We have asked for those documents and we are believing we shall get them. INEC is a public authority.”

Speaking to journalists shortly after the tribunal proceeding, Duro Adeleye (SAN), who is lead Counsel to 2nd respondent, Governor Uba Sani, explained that the petitioner’s counsel sought for an adjournment for them to put their documents in order.

He said “This is because they had issues with their documents.”

“We are satisfied with the tribunal, as it has been working in line with the procedures,” he added.

Meanwhile, the three-member Tribunal adjourned the case to July 4th, 2023.