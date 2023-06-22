Fire Razes Plank Market In Ogun

Fire reportedly razed a plank market in the Sango Ota area of Ogun State on Thursday morning.

Naija News understands that traders were seen wailing as the raging fire wreaked havoc on planks in the market.

An eyewitness identified as Tobias Imala, told The Punch that the cause of the fire had not been ascertained yet.

The eye witness said the fire started at about 10 am on Thursday morning and details about the incident are still sketchy.

Details later…