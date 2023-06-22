Court Fixes July 4 To Commence Hearing On Adebutu’s Petition Against Abiodun

The Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal has picked July 4 to start hearing the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Ladi Adebutu against the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The court on Thursday, after the pre-hearing session, fixed July 4 for the commencement of the hearing proper, and the calling of witnesses would start on July 5, 2023, Naija News learnt.

It would be recalled that Adebutu had challenged the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in the state that produced Abuidun as the winner for his second term in office.

The PDP chieftain claimed that the election was characterized by alleged vote buying, gross misconduct, and non-compliance with the electoral act.

The tribunal also said all documents and papers that were not objected to by either the petitioners or the respondents would be tendered when the hearing proper starts.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Hamidu Kunaza, said, “Documents that are unopposed will be tendered and admitted from the bar on July 4, while the trial and calling of witnesses commence on July 5.”

Earlier, the tribunal dismissed an application by Adebutu alleging that Abiodun engaged in vote buying during the election.

Abiodun had, in his responses to Adebutu’s petition, accused him of vote buying during the election.

Adebutu, however, asked the tribunal to strike out the paragraphs containing the claims that he bought votes during the election

But the tribunal rejected the application, saying Abiodun, being a respondent, has enough space to respond the way he deems fit.