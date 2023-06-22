26-Year-Old Kashamu’s Son Becomes Youngest Lawmaker In Ogun, Meets Dapo Abiodun

26-year-old, Abdulrasheed Kashamu, the son of the late Buruji Kashamu, has become the youngest lawmaker in the Ogun State Assembly, following his inauguration into the state legislature on Tuesday, June 20.

Naija News reports that Abdulrasheed, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who serves as the representative for Ijebu North 1 in the Ogun 10th Assembly, was inaugurated alongside 25 others.

Speaking at the event, the young lawmaker promised to maintain an open door policy to all, regardless of party affiliation, in order to ensure that the people of Ijebu Igbo were well represented.

He also promised that creating jobs will be his primary focus by supporting artisans, market traders, farmers, and businesses.

He said, “We are entrepreneurial in Ijebu North, and creating more jobs will be my primary focus by supporting artisans, market traders, farmers, businesses, particularly the youth and women, with easily accessible loans and skill acquisition programmes.”

Abdulrasheed also met with the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun shortly after taking the oath of office, and they exchanged pleasantries.

The lawmaker expressed appreciation to the Abeokuta residents who came out in large numbers to support him.

He said, “I feel overwhelmed with the love I receive from our people. I want to appreciate everyone who came all the way for their show of love, commitment and undiluted loyalty.”

Abdulrasheed earned his B.Sc. in International Business and Management from Brunel University in London. The University of Surrey also awarded him a Master of Science (M. Sc.) in International Financial Management. In 2018, he received a Merit diploma.

Meanwhile, former All Progressives Congress Speaker Kunle Oluomo was re-elected Speaker unopposed. Lamidi Olatunji (Ado/Odo-Ota II) nominated Oluomo, who represents Ifo I, and Owodeh Waliu (PDP – Ijebu East) seconded her nomination.