PDP Applauds Ortom For Honouring EFCC’s Invitation

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has applauded the immediate former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom for honouring the invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reported on Tuesday that the anti-graft agency had invited Ortom to its Markudi office.

It was gathered that Ortom honoured the anti-graft agency’s invitation on Tuesday.

According to Daily Sun, Ortom, who drove in his private SUV vehicle, arrived quietly at the EFCC office located along Gordon Aluor Street, Old GRA, Makurdi, around 10:08 am

The former governor was said to have been with his two former aides including Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Terver Akase and his Principal Special Assistant, Abraham Kwaghgu.

Reacting, the PDP in the state has said the move by Ortom is an exemplary one that should be emulated.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, the Benue PDP said Ortom will be the first former governor of the state to willingly submit himself to the anti-graft agency for questioning after his tenure in office.

The party said “Ex-governor Ortom earlier today went over to the Makurdi office of the EFCC to honour the invitation extended to him by the Commission, and our great party hails his conduct as exemplary and reflecting the clarity of conscience.

“The former governor’s action also depicts him as a man of his word as it fulfils promises he made while in office that at the end of his tenure, he will be willing to give an open account of all that he did in execution of the mandate vested in him as governor by the Benue electorate.

“PDP notes that while this won’t be the first time a former governor will be answering questions before the anti-graft body, Ortom’s case is remarkably distinct for the lack of rancour and acrimony which usually attend such appearances.

“The party is satisfied that Ex-Governor Ortom’s conduct is a clear reflection of his having no skeletons in his cupboard, which he should be running away from, as ‘only the guilty usually are afraid.

“We urge other holders of public office to emulate the Ortom standard by discharging their duties and responsibilities while in the office within the confines of law so they may be able to come to open an account when called upon without any fear.”