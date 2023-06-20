Breaking: EFCC Invites Former Benue Gov, Ortom

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has reportedly invited the immediate former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom to its Markudi office.

Naija News gathered that Ortom honoured the invitation of the anti-graft agency on Tuesday.

According to Daily Sun, Ortom, who drove in his private SUV vehicle, arrived quietly at the EFCC office located along Gordon Aluor Street, Old GRA, Makurdi, around 10:08 am

The former governor was said to have been with his two former aides including Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Terver Akase and his Principal Special Assistant, Abraham Kwaghgu.

As of the time of filing this report, Ortom was still in closed-door talks with the EFCC officials at the state coordinator’s office.

Details later…