Kano State Governor, Yusuf Reinstates Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman, Gado

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the immediate reinstatement of Barr. Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado as the Chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC).

The announcement was made through a statement released on Wednesday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

According to the statement, the reinstatement follows a court order and is effective immediately.

It’s worth recalling that Barr Muhyi was suspended from his position under the previous administration under unclear circumstances.

His reinstatement is viewed as a return to his unfinished tenure as Chairman of the PCACC.

‘No Commissioner Will Be Sworn In’ – Kano Gov Directs All Nominees To Declare Assets

In a related development, the Kano State Governor has asked all 19 Commissioner-nominees to declare their assets.

Governor Yusuf further stated that no Commissioner will be sworn in without complying with the code of conduct rules.

The Governor stated that the nominees are expected to declare assets within the best possible time before their onward screening at the state assembly.

The Kano State Governor, Yusuf vowed that no commissioner nominee will be sworn in as a cabinet member without filling out the asset declaration form from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).