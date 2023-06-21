BBNaija Reunion Highlights: Amaka Speaks On Fighting Over Man… ‘Eloswag Betrayed Our Friendship’

The Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ Renion has commenced, a time to settle scores and trash some of the issues that happened during the reality TV show and vacation in Cape Town.

Naija News reports that Day 2 episode started with Daniella and Khalid ironing things out with Dotun, who kept blaming Khalid for not having a ‘brother code’ but Daniella seems to have moved on with no bad blood regarding the romance that happened in the Biggie’s house.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked Chichi about who she had issues with in Cape Town, and she responded by saying Deji but Ebuka quickly cut her short while she was attempting to explain further because Deji was not there to defend himself.

Adekunle also spoke about the famous newsletter ‘Azul’ saga which Bella considered was a shade to her and her boyfriend, Sheggz.

The reality TV star clarified he was trolling his fans and not the housemates but Bella bluntly disagree with him.

Other major highlights in the show include:

Eloswag Betrayed Our Friendship

Saviour Ikin Akpan, also known as Pharmsavi, recounted how he felt betrayed by his best friend, Eloswag.

The pharmacist said he wasn’t expecting to be nominated for eviction at the time he was evicted from the house because Eloswag, his friend was the Head of House.

He maintained that Eloswag nominating him for possible eviction was a betrayal.

He said, “Eloswag and I were very close during lockdown but when he won head of house. I was so happy & I congratulated him. I was shocked to have my name nominated for eviction and he is my guy. I felt betrayed.”

I Cannot Quarrel With You Because Of A Guy

Amaka also narrated how her best friend Diana told her she was just friends with Giddyfia despite rumours they were an item.

Recall that Giddyfia was in a love triangle with Diana, Rachel, and Amaka during the Level Up show.

Explaining why she got into the picture with Giddyfia, Amaka said it was because Diana lied about her relationship with him.

She said, “Diana told me that Giddyfia is her friend. She said nothing is happening between them even after the house. She is a grown woman and my friend.

“People told me that Diana and Giddyfia are an item but she tells me there is nothing. Who am I to think there is something?

“I will not quarel with you because of a guy and I told you that my strategy is to be a player”

I Almost Didn’t Remember Cyph Was Housemate

Doyin said she almost forgot that her colleague, Cyph was a Level Up housemate.

She said, “I almost did not remember that Cyph was a housemate”

Her claim didn’t sit well with her colleagues as she and Cyph were the first housemates to share a kiss in the ‘Level Up’ edition

Seeing her colleagues’ reactions, Doyin apologized to Cyph for mocking him and admitted she was attracted to Cyph’s maturity and confidence.

She said, “I was attracted to Cyph’s confidence and maturity. I am sorry for talking low about Cyph”