Tonto: You Liar, Reveal How You Stole Your Friend’s Husband And Got Pregnant For Him – Stella Dimoko Blasts Yvonne Nelson

Controversial Nigerian blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus has berated Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson over her new book titled ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.’

Naija News recalls that Nelson in her new book had accused Iyanya of cheating on her with Tonto, who according to her oftentimes slept over at the singer’s apartment.

Reacting to the actress’s accusation, Korkus argued that the book is filled with a compilation of fabricated lies.

The blogger claimed that it is a strategy devised by Nelson to awaken her sleeping career.

Stella further accused Yvonne Nelson of getting pregnant and bearing a child for her friend’s husband.

Stella urged Tonto Dikeh and Iyanya to keep calm to prevent Yvonne Nelson from leveraging the controversy to sell copies of her book.

She wrote: “Dear Yvonne…

“Your book is a lie from the pit of hell!

“There was never a time that TONTO dated Iyanya like you claimed in that figment of imagination you call a book.

“It’s been a long time and it’s a pity you targeted Naija celebs in your book but hey we all know doing what you have done is the fastest way to relaunch a sleeping career.

“TONTO nah drama queen so u r banking on her response so that your book goes sell out? I pray she ignores u totally and I pity those buying that compilation of fabricated lies.

“Since you decided to go down memory lane, I hope say u include for the book say nah ex-friend friend husband u pass back go born pikin for? I hope to say u add am and explain for the book why you thief the man even though say Una don scatter.

“You Dey talk about cheating but forget say u sef cheat on the guy.

“Once again I say with my full chest that TONTO and Iyanya were just friendly and did not date but if you insist make u show us a photo of dem two for bed Dey nack cos u must hold evidence for hand before u go print nonsense Dey sell.

“I did my investigation years back after the Twitter brouhaha and I am doing this to set the records correct. Abeg, Don’t export your lies from Ghana into Naija, please!

“Iyanya please don’t bother with another response na traffic to sell book she Dey find!

“God abeg!”