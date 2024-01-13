I’m Ready To Go To Court And Prove That Tonto Dikeh Is Gistlover – Very Dark Man

Social media critic, VeryDarkMan has said that Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is the person behind the controversial, faceless blog, Gistlover.

Naija News reports that VeryDarkMan was invited by the police on claims that he defamed and bullied Nollywood actress cum politician Tonto Dikeh and her colleague Iyabo Ojo.

However, he was later released after interrogation.

Sharing his experience at the police station via his handle on Instagram, VeryDarkMan said Tonto Dikeh was the one who released his pictures in police custody and even posted them on Gistlover.

The critic lamented that the police warned her to delete the picture and not to share it on social media.

He said he is willing to prove in a court of law that Tonto Dikeh is the one who has been terrorising celebrities through the faceless blog, GistLover.

“Tonto Dikeh is Gistlover. And I can prove it. I’m ready to go to court anytime. Tonto Dikeh is Gistlover, she has been the one posting different celebrity news and everything. And I am saying it with my full chest,” VeryDarkMan said.

Tonto Dikeh is yet to react to his accusations as at the time of filing this report.