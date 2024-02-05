Tonto Dikeh, Ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogiri Reportedly ‘Back Together’

Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh, and his former boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogiri, are reportedly back together as friends.

Naija News reports that this was made known by Nigerian entertainment journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus.

According to her, Tonto and Kpokpogiri agreed to become friends again after the Intervention of Senator Ned Nwoko, husband of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

Recall that the former lovebirds had a messy break-up in 2021, a few months after they announced their romantic relationship online, with Tonto Dikeh alleging threats to her life.

However, Ned Nwoko reportedly invited Tonto and Kpokpogiri to his Abuja house on Sunday, February 5, 2024, and pleaded with them to make peace and be friendly towards each other.

They both agreed, shook hands and decided to bury the past and move ahead as friends.

According to the source, the duo were spotted laughing over their controversial fight that shook the internet and their reality.

Meanwhile, social media critic, VeryDarkMan has said Tonto Dikeh, is the person behind the controversial, faceless blog, Gistlover.

Naija News reports that VeryDarkMan was invited by the police on claims that he defamed and bullied Nollywood actress cum politician Tonto Dikeh and her colleague Iyabo Ojo.

However, he was later released after interrogation.

Sharing his experience at the police station via his handle on Instagram, VeryDarkMan said Tonto Dikeh was the one who released his pictures in police custody and even posted them on Gistlover.

The critic lamented that the police warned her to delete the picture and not to share it on social media.

He said he is willing to prove in a court of law that Tonto Dikeh is the one who has been terrorising celebrities through the faceless blog, GistLover.