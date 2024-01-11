‘You Are A Horrible Human’ – Tonto Dikeh Blasts Tunde Ednut, Issues Warning To Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh, has slammed celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, for defending social media critic, VeryDarkMan.

Naija News reports that the social media critic had slammed Tonto and Iyabo Ojo over their involvement in the case of late singer, Mohbad.

He claimed that the duo were only chasing clout and not really interested in getting justice for the late musician.

However, in a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Tonto Dikeh revealed that she had taken action against him, however, a few hours later, he was released from police custody.

Taking to his social media page, Tunde bragged about how the social media critic would gain more popularity following the recent police case, adding that although everyone may not like him, he is unbothered.

In response, Tonto slammed Tunde for taking sides over the wrongdoing of the social media critic, describing him as a horrible human.

She further called on her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, to be weary of Tunde’s friendship because he has ganged up to intimidate, harass, and drown her public advocacy, high-tower reputation, and unparalleled social empowerment because of selfishness.

She wrote, “Tunde, I’ll be here when someone calls your mom a slot, and all I’m gonna do is laugh, I’ll be here when someone accuses your mother of doing a threesome with your mother, and I’ll also laugh. I will be here when they insult your unborn children and i will laugh, I will be here when thet acuse you of theft and I will be here to laugh. Everytime your page comes down you come crawling like a baby to help you lost but here you are daily fucking shit up. Tunde, we will meet in front where you will need me the most. You are a horrible human Tunde Ednut.

“@mazitundeednut what goes around comes around! Tunde you can’t promote societal ills, blatant falsehood and unfounded criminal accusations and expect glowing accolades from the very people you have soiled their names

“@iyaboojofespris look at your @mazitundeednut that is one of your favourites but has ganged up to intimidate, harass and drown your public advocacy, high tower reputation and unparalleled social empowerment on the altar of selfishness and narrow minded interests you are arrogantly supporting despicable, mind boggling and concocted figment of imaginations!

Story continues below advertisement

“You can delete my comment off your page but take it home, your page won’t last forever and sooner than later, fate shall rest the same energy on you and all yours!”