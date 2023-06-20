Sowore Releases Final Breakdown Of 2023 Presidential Election Expenses

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, has released the final detailed account of his campaign revenue and expenditure.

In a statement on Tuesday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Femi Adeyeye, said the Sowore Political Action Committee (SPAC) released the final financial inflow and expenditure of his campaign.

He challenged all the opposition candidates who participated in the general elections to publicly declare their campaign funding sources and expenditures.

Adeyeye stated that the SPAC had released the final breakdown of the 2023 Presidential election campaign donations, sources of funding, and expenditures in line with the best campaign practices and the spirit of accountability.

He said a summary of the financial breakdown showed that Net Cash Flows during the period stood Gross Inflows were N40,146,674.53; Expenses from personal funding were N1,805,000 while total payments during electioneering stood at the sum of N40,193,546.03.

He noted that “Asides from monetary contributions, we cannot quantify the human resources put into the campaign from Nigerians who supported our day and night; those who stood their ground and gave their time to toe the path of honour and integrity. We cannot thank you all enough.

“The Campaign Organisation also seizes this medium to challenge other Presidential candidates including the one who was sworn in, to release their campaign financials, that’s if any books were kept at all.

“We sincerely hope that those in particular who sought public donations during the campaign season will also show Nigerians the donations they got from the campaign donors across Nigeria and beyond.

“We can’t have a clean leadership recruitment process in this country with people who shroud their campaign spending in secrecy.

“We believe that those who can’t keep books of campaign expenses and transparently account for the expenses incurred can’t run a country like Nigeria properly.”