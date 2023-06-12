Sowore Knocks Peter Obi Over Democracy Day Message

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has slammed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 polls, Peter Obi, over his Democracy Day message to Nigerians.

Naija News reported that Obi joined Nigerians to celebrate Democracy Day in commemoration of the annulled presidential election won by Chief MKO Abiola.

In a Democracy Day message to Nigerians on Sunday, Obi stated that June 12 underpins our long collective journey to nationhood as a true democracy despite the nation’s democracy being deeply troubled while Nigeria’s destiny remains uncertain and precarious.

According to the former Anambra State governor, Nigerians should use the commemoration of June 12 as an occasion to return to the true virtues of a truly democratic nation.

The LP flagbearer said the collective choice of late Chief M. K.O Abiola as a worthy leader for the nation was saluted by Nigerians and governments and peoples across the world.

Reacting in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, Sowore said June 12 has now become “National Opportunists Day” for people like Obi who allegedly worked for the late Sani Abacha.

The AAC flagbearer said Obi, who openly confessed that he worked for Abacha clearing the Tin Can Island port while the late dictator was busy assassinating June 12 protagonists, is also using June 12 for cruise.

He wrote: “June 12 has now become “National Opportunists Day” A @peterobi who openly confessed that he worked for General Abacha clearing the Tin Can Island port while Abacha was busy assassinating June 12 protagonists is also using June 12 for cruise. wonders shall not cease! #Revolutionnow.”