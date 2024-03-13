‘Nigerian Senate Is A Coven Of Thieves’ – Sowore Speaks On Senators Getting N500 Million

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, has called for the scrapping of the Nigerian Senate.

Naija News reports that the convener of RevoluntionNow made the call while reacting to claims that Senators got N500 million each from the 2024 budget.

Recall that the Senator representing Cross River North, Agom Jarigbe, made the revelation on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, during a session on the alleged padding of the 2024 budget, though he later added that the figure was for constituency projects.

Bauchi Central Senator, Abdul Ningi had earlier alleged that N3.7 trillion was padded into the 2024 budget, which led to his suspension from legislative duties.

In a post via X, Sowore claimed that the Nigerian Senate has always been a coven of thieves and a retirement home for liars and corrupt former governors.

He added that Nigeria needs a unicameral legislative arm with no more than 100 part-time lawmakers.

Sowore wrote: “It’s time we seriously move to abolish the bi-cameral legislative system, especially the @NGRSenate, which has always been a coven of thieves; it is the retirement home of chronic liars, never-do-wells, and corrupt former governors in Nigeria. We need a unicameral legislative arm with no more than 100 part-time lawmakers. #RevolutionNow.”

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, has confirmed that Senators received N500 million for constituency projects.

Bamidele, who is also the Majority Leader of the Red Chamber, stated this during an interview with journalists after plenary on Tuesday, March 12.

He affirmed that the senators received constituency funds and appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience with the lawmakers in implementing the projects in their various constituencies.