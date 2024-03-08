Treason Charges: Sowore Departs For US, To Reunite With Family After Five Years

Activist Omoyele Sowore is set to depart Nigeria for the United States after nearly five years of what he describes as “unlawful, unjust, and inhuman detention.”

“Later today I will be returning to the US after almost five years of my unlawful, unjust and inhuman detention by the corrupt Nigerian political system since August 2019,” Sowore in a statement via his official X account said.

Naija News recalls that Sowore’s journey has been marked by challenges and tribulations, beginning with his arrest in August 2019. He faced accusations of treason, charges that were eventually withdrawn by the Nigerian government after a prolonged legal battle. Sowore is said to have remained steadfast in his demand for a better Nigeria, despite enduring assault, torture, and isolation.

Speaking before his departure, Sowore reflected on the toll his imprisonment had taken on him and his family. He recounted missing pivotal moments with his loved ones, including the loss of his brother to violence on Nigerian roads and his mother’s declining health due to the emotional strain of his incarceration. Despite these hardships, Sowore emphasized that his resolve to fight for the Nigerian people remains unshaken.

“Everything we said five years ago about the need for radical restructuring and revolution in Nigerian politics has come to pass,” Sowore asserted. “Corruption remains rampant, and Nigerians are worse off today than they were five years ago.”

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Sowore reaffirmed his dedication to his lifelong mission of creating a just and egalitarian society in Nigeria. He expressed gratitude to his family, legal team, colleagues, and fellow activists who have supported him throughout his ordeal.

While Sowore’s departure marks a temporary separation from the Nigerian struggle, he assures his supporters that it is only a matter of time before he returns to continue the fight. He remains resolute in his determination to confront the legal challenges awaiting him in Nigeria and to advocate for the total liberation of the Nigerian people from corruption and oppression.

As Sowore embarks on this next chapter of his journey, he leaves behind a message of hope and resilience for his fellow Nigerians. “Nigeria will be free,” he declared. “I remain committed to this ideal, and my resolve to stay the path and keep on with the fight remains strong.”