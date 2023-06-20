Photos: Kayode Egbetokun Arrives Police Headquarters, Resumes As New IGP

The newly appointed Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun on Tuesday resumed at the Force Headquarters in Abuja to start his new role as the head of the Nigeria Police Force.

It would be recalled Egbetokun was appointed in an acting capacity by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, he was decorated by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima at the State House, Abuja.

Later in the day, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi confirmed that Egbetokun has arrived at the Police headquarters in Abuja to resume duties.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Adejobi who shared the pictures of the new IGP’s arrival wrote: “Arrival of the Ag. IGP, kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, to the Louis Edet House, FHQ, Abuja, today, Tuesday, 20th June, 2023. Congrats to him and to the immediate past IGP for a seamless transition. God bless the NPF.”

I Feel Like A Tiger

The new Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday, declared himself “a tiger ready to chase away all criminals in Nigeria.”

He made these remarks on Tuesday after Vice President Kashim Shettima decorated him with the new rank at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Egbetokun, who is to officially assume his duties on Wednesday, commented on the weight of his new responsibility, describing it as an energizing force.