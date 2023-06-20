VP Shettima Decorates New Acting IGP [Photos]

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday decorated Kayode Egbetokun as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Recall that President Bola Tinubu on Monday approved the appointment of a new IGP and other security chiefs.

It is to be noted that the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the new cting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, is scheduled to retire from the Nigeria Police Force on September 4, 2024.

This follows the civil service rule, which requires retirement at 60 years old or after 35 years of service, whichever comes first.

If Egbetokun is confirmed as the IG, Tinubu’s appointment will be similar to that of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who previously appointed a police officer due for retirement within his tenure.

According to the Police Act, 2020, the tenure for an IG is four years.

Egbetokun, born on September 4, 1964, joined the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990.