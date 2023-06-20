Newly Appointed Acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun Set To Retire In 2024

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, appointed on Monday by President Bola Tinubu, is scheduled to retire from the Nigeria Police Force on September 4, 2024.

This follows the civil service rule, which requires retirement at 60 years old or after 35 years of service, whichever comes first.

If Egbetokun is confirmed as the IG, Tinubu’s appointment will be similar to that of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who previously appointed a police officer due for retirement within his tenure.

According to the Police Act, 2020, the tenure for an IG is four years.

Egbetokun, born on September 4, 1964, joined the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990.

His educational background includes degrees in Mathematics, Engineering Analysis, Petroleum Economics, and an MBA.

His tenure as acting IG follows a stint as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department.

He has served in many key positions within the force, he was the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos from 2005 to 2007, Squadron Commander of the 5th Police Mobile Force, Benin Edo Stare, Officer-in-Charge of Anti-Fraud in the FCT Command, CSP “A” in the Lagos State Command, Area Commander in Oshogbo, Osun State, Area Commander in Gusau, Zamfara State, Commandant of the Police Training School in Ikeja, Lagos, Deputy Commandant of the Police College in Ikeja, CP Servicom at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, CP Explosive Ordinance Disposal, and CP of Kwara State Command.

Given the stipulated civil service rule, Egbetokun’s tenure as IG, if confirmed, will last until his retirement in 2024.