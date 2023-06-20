Jose Peseiro Insists On Sticking With Winning Super Eagles Team Against Sao Tome

The head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Jose Peseiro has insisted that he would stick with his winning team against São Tomé and Príncipe even though his side has already qualified for 2023 AFCON.

Coach Jose Peseiro led the Super Eagles to record four victories and a defeat (against Guinea-Bissau) in five games to qualify for the 2023 AFCON which will take place in Ivory Coast from January 2024.

Their last game in the qualification series is against the whipping boys of Group A, São Tomé and Príncipe at the Abuja National Stadium on September 4.

In the first leg of this tie, the Super Eagles defeated Sao Tome 10-0 in front of their home fans with Victor Osimhen scoring four goals in the game.

In five games, Sao Tome has recorded just a draw against Sierra Leone on March 22, 2023, which left them at the bottom of the group with just a point, and four defeats.

Despite these poor stats, coach Jose Peseiro who is often criticized for not always recording good results has insisted that he wants to stick with a particular group of players.

The Portuguese tactician stressed that he won’t use players with just a game in mind but for the future.

“We have one national team and there is time that we can work to improve the team, if I change the team all the time, I will never be able to improve our organization,” Jose Peseiro told newsmen after Super Eagles’ 3-2 win over Sierra Leone on Sunday.

“One team has one year to build and we only have the players around for a few days. I can refresh the team but, at this moment, I must not only choose players for the match but for the future.

“Against Sao Tome, of course, we have to create more dynamics and organization. If I change, how can I improve the team for AFCON? However, the door of the Super Eagles is open for everybody.”