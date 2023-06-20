Gov’t Plans To Return Students To FGC Birnin Yauri Two Years After Bandits Attack

Traditional rulers, security agencies and the Kebbi State government are working harmoniously to ensure the return of the students at the Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri.

Naija News recalls that bandits attacked the school two years ago and abducted scores of students. The attack is observed to be one of the heinous activities of bandits and terrorists in the northern part of the country.

However, the state government noted on Monday that security measures are being implemented for the students to resume academic activities.

Earlier, the Emir of Yauri, Dr Zayyanu Abdullahi, urged the state government to ensure adequate security measures are in place to take off academic activities in the school.

Naija News recalls that when bandits attacked the school two years ago, students were relocated to Government College in Yauri for safety as they continued their academic sessions.

During his visit, however, to Governor Nasiru Idris at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, the Emir of Yauri advised the government to fortify the school with more security personnel, dig trenches around it and block all the routes that were identified by security operatives as ways through which the bandits used to attack the school.

He said this was one of the steps to secure the students and the school from future attacks.

The traditional ruler said the government had to put all necessary security measures in place before the resumption of students for academic activities to allay the fears of parents that might not want their children back in school.

“I want you to please seek the advice of the security agencies on this so that the students can return to FGC in Birnin Yauri from the Government College they are presently relocated to in Yauri,” the emir said.

In his response, Governor Idris said his administration was already putting measures in place for full academic activities to resume at the school.

The state leader said: “We are already engaging the security operatives on relocating the students from Government College back to their school in Birnin Yauri.

“I have also directed that the security personnel be paid all outstanding allowances. We cannot let the school die because it’s something some states are looking out for, but they didn’t get.

“I have made provisions for all the necessary security measures for the school to resume.”

The governor also promised to grant the request of the Yauri Community Association to approve a Technical College to be sited in Yauri.