‘For The First Time, Police Were Not Accused Of Election Rigging’ – Shehu Sani Hails Alkali Baba

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has applauded the immediate past Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, for making history during his tenure.

Naija News reports that the former IGP was removed on Monday by President Bola Tinubu, alongside other Service Chiefs.

In a post via Twitter on Tuesday, Sani reeled out three of Akali Baba’s great achievements as professionalism, civility, and impartiality during the 2023 general elections.

According to the former lawmaker, for the first time in the history of Nigeria’s election, the police were not seriously accused of involvement in election rigging.

Shehu Sani also commended Baba for his commitment to the payment of compensation to the families of the police who died in active service.

He tweeted: “Personally, I appreciate these two achievements of the former IG of Police, Alkali; The professionalism, Civility & impartiality of the police during the 2023 General Elections & his commitment to the payment of compensation to the families of the police who died in active service.

“For the first time in our political history, the police were not seriously accused of partaking in election rigging. This is a great achievement. I wish him well.”

Your Govt Was Boring, Visionless

Meanwhile, Shehu Sani has taken a jibe at the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani, while praising the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu noted that the Buhari era was boring.

He stated that Buhari can now see how power can be put to use to reawaken the spirit of the nation.

He argued that the former president’s era was ridden with a lack of vision and emptiness, maintaining that it was controlled by a parasitic cabal.