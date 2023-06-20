Your Govt Was Boring, Visionless And Controlled By Cabals – Shehu Sani Blasts Buhari

A former Kaduna central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has taken a jibe at the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani, while praising the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu noted that Buhari era was boring.

He stated that Buhari can now see how power can be put to use to reawaken the spirit of the nation.

He argued that the former president’s era was ridden with a lack of vision and emptiness, maintaining that it was controlled by a parasitic cabal.

The former lawmaker insisted that Buhari claimed the previous government was highly corrupt, but during his tenure, he harbored and cultivated the most larcenous and opaque Federal Cabinet in Nigeria’s history.

Speaking via Twitter, he wrote, “Wherever he is, the former President is watching how power can be effectively used to reawaken and reinforce the spirit of a nation. A contrast to his boring era that was characterized by deficiency of vision, subservience to a parasitic cabal and notorious for its emptiness.

“He called all the previous Governments kwarapt while he cultivated, incubated and harboured the most larcenous and opaque Federal Cabinet in Nigeria’s history.