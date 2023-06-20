Filmmakers Wanted To Make Use Of My Body – Bimbo Ademoye

Award-winning Nigerian Actress, Bimbo Ademoye has disclosed that a lot of movie producers wanted to make use of her body when offering her movie roles.

According to the thespian, movie producers wanted her to play roles such as a sexy secretary or a husband snatcher but she declined the request.

Ademoye, known for her hilarious movie characters, explained that a lot of actresses experienced some problems after joining the industry but in her case, it started in a positive direction.

The movie star disclosed this in a Sunday interview with Sun Newspaper.

She stated that a senior colleague, Uduak Isong, helped her get started in the Nigerian film industry by taking care of her.

The movie star insisted that she has never had a sexual relationship with a movie producer in exchange for roles.

She subsequently advised young ladies interested in joining the industry to take care of their bodies and make sure that they never sleep with anybody in exchange for roles.

She said, “To be honest with you, everybody wanted to make use of the body. Everybody wanted me to play the sexy secretary or the girl that snatched someone’s husband, or the one that snatched the other person’s boyfriend. I can say that I have been very lucky.

“I came into the industry through Uduak Isong. I didn’t experience the issues of sleeping with producers because of roles and I have never slept with anybody for that. She was more like a mother to me when I started.”