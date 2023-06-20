Tinubu Reportedly Appoints Hakeem Odumosu As Substantive EFCC Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly appointed a former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Odumosu was an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) before he retired.

The appointment of the new EFCC boss is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

He replaces Abdulrasheed Bawa who was recently suspended by President Tinubu over allegations of gross abuse of office.

The fresh appointment is however yet to be officially confirmed.

Naija News reports that the suspension comes following an investigation into his conduct while in office.

The President directed Bawa to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.

AbdulKarim Chukkol is the Director of Operations of the EFCC. He was one of the young officers elevated following the appointment of Bawa over a year and a half ago.

Chukkol earned a degree from the University of Maiduguri in 2000 and has attended various training such as FBI National Academy in Quantico in 2011.

The acting EFCC boss also attended the University of Virginia Postgraduate Diploma in Criminal Justice Education in 2011.

He also attended the United States Telecommunications Training Institute Cybersecurity and Spectrum Monitoring in 2010.