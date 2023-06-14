AbdulKarim Chukkol: Meet New Acting EFCC Chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday night announced the suspension of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Naija News reports that the suspension was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey.

The statement added that Bawa’s suspension is to allow for a proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

Following his suspension, Bawa has been directed to hand over the affairs of the EFCC to the Director of Operations who will oversee the affairs of the anti-graft agency pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Who is the Acting EFCC Chairman?

AbdulKarim Chukkol is the Director of Operations of the EFCC. He was one of the young officers elevated following the appointment of Bawa over a year and a half ago.

Chukkol earned a degree from the University of Maiduguri in 2000 and has attended various training such as FBI National Academy in Quantico in 2011.

The acting EFCC boss also attended the University of Virginia Postgraduate Diploma in Criminal Justice Education in 2011.

He also attended the United States Telecommunications Training Institute Cybersecurity and Spectrum Monitoring in 2010.

Chukkol was also at the Canadian Police College Criminal Justice Education course in 2006.