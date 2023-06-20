Breaking: Egbetokun Meets Baba, Set To Resume As New IGP

The newly appointed Acting Inspector General of Police(IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, is set to resume office today as he meets his predecessor, Usman Alkali Baba at the police force headquarters in Abuja.

Naija News gathered Egbetokun’s meeting with Baba also has in attendance other management staff of the police force.

The official handing-over ceremony would take place at the IGP’s conference room at 11am.

The change in baton follows the approval of President Bola Tinubu on Monday of the appointment of a new IGP.

It is to be noted that the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Egbetokun Set To Retire In 2024

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, appointed on Monday by President Bola Tinubu, is scheduled to retire from the Nigeria Police Force on September 4, 2024.

This follows the civil service rule, which requires retirement at 60 years old or after 35 years of service, whichever comes first.

If Egbetokun is confirmed as the IG, Tinubu’s appointment will be similar to that of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who previously appointed a police officer due for retirement within his tenure.

According to the Police Act, 2020, the tenure for an IG is four years.

Egbetokun, born on September 4, 1964, joined the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990.

His educational background includes degrees in Mathematics, Engineering Analysis, Petroleum Economics, and an MBA.

His tenure as acting IG follows a stint as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department.