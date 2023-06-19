Tinubu Names Ex-Aide IGP, Appoints New Service Chiefs [Full List]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of new security chiefs for the nation.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

The newly appointed Officers are:

S/N NAME APPOINTMENTS

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu National Security Adviser

Maj. Gen. C.G Musa Chief of Defence Staff

Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff

Rear Admirral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff

AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff

DIG Kayode Egbetokun Acting Inspector-General of Police

Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Adeniyi Bashir Adewale as the Ag. Comptroller General of Customs.

It is to be noted that the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.