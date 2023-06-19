Nigeria News
Tinubu Names Ex-Aide IGP, Appoints New Service Chiefs [Full List]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of new security chiefs for the nation.
Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.
The newly appointed Officers are:
S/N NAME APPOINTMENTS
Mallam Nuhu Ribadu National Security Adviser
Maj. Gen. C.G Musa Chief of Defence Staff
Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff
Rear Admirral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff
AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff
DIG Kayode Egbetokun Acting Inspector-General of Police
Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence
Tinubu also approved the appointment of Adeniyi Bashir Adewale as the Ag. Comptroller General of Customs.
It is to be noted that the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.