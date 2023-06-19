Senate Presidency: I Decided To Support Akpabio Because Of The N200 Million He Gave Me – Wike

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has opened up on the reason he supported Senator Godswill Akpabio to emerge as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

According to Wike, Akpabio donated the sum of N200 million to his campaign in 2014 and 2015, adding that one good turn deserves another.

The former governor stated this during his special thanksgiving service organized by his family at the St. Peters Deanery, Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor area of the state, on Sunday.

He explained that Akpabio defied criticisms to back his governorship ambition in 2015.

According to Wike: “When I was running in 2014 and 2015 he came out and supported me. He gave me N200m for that election. That is why I said one good turn deserves another. I supported him this time and I thank God he won”.

Form Another Opposition Group – Akpabio To Wike

Meanwhile, Akpabio has proposed to Wike and the G5 group that they form another opposition group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to smooth the way for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

The suggestion came during a thanksgiving reception at Wike’s private residence in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State

“We are very delighted, we are proud to have G5. Please, ensure that in 2027, another G5 emerges so that APC will continue to do well in this country,” Akpabio said.

The Senate President praised Wike and the G5, a group of significant politicians who opposed their party’s choice for the 2023 presidential election, for their part in APC’s recent success.

He also acknowledged Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, a G5 member, saying, “I predicted that you are going to be a governor when I met you with the late Alaafin, may his soul rest in peace. I just saw the way you were walking and I said, ‘This man walks like a governor.’ I wasn’t surprised when you became a governor.”

Among those in attendance were the G5 members, including Wike, Makinde, former Governors Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; former Governor Ayo Fayose, Acting PDP Chairman Umar Damagum, and former Governors Peter Odili, Abdullahi Ganduje, James Ibori.

President Bola Tinubu was represented by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Many believe that the G5 had a considerable influence on the last presidential election, which was won by Bola Tinubu with a lead of almost two million votes over his closest rival.

The G5 had insisted on a rotational presidency following President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and significantly affected the vote distribution in the election.

Akpabio’s remarks suggest a hope for a repeat of this influential opposition group in the next election cycle.