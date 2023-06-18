Form Another G5 For APC To Win In 2027 – Akpabio Tells Wike

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has proposed to ex-Governor, Nyesom Wike and the G5 group that they form another opposition group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to smooth the way for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

The suggestion came during a thanksgiving reception at Wike’s private residence in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State

“We are very delighted, we are proud to have G5. Please, ensure that in 2027, another G5 emerges so that APC will continue to do well in this country,” Akpabio said.

The Senate President praised Wike and the G5, a group of significant politicians who opposed their party’s choice for the 2023 presidential election, for their part in APC’s recent success.

He also acknowledged Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, a G5 member, saying, “I predicted that you are going to be a governor when I met you with the late Alaafin, may his soul rest in peace. I just saw the way you were walking and I said, ‘This man walks like a governor.’ I wasn’t surprised when you became a governor.”

Among those in attendance were the G5 members, including Wike, Makinde, former Governors Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; former Governor Ayo Fayose, Acting PDP Chairman Umar Damagum, and former Governors Peter Odili, Abdullahi Ganduje, James Ibori.

President Bola Tinubu was represented by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Many believe that the G5 had a considerable influence on the last presidential election, which was won by Bola Tinubu with a lead of almost two million votes over his closest rival.

The G5 had insisted on a rotational presidency following President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and significantly affected the vote distribution in the election.

Akpabio’s remarks suggest a hope for a repeat of this influential opposition group in the next election cycle.