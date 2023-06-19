“He Is The Only Daddy We Have” – Happy Boys Beg, Apologize To Apostle Chibuzor

Former security guards in Nigeria, popularly known as Happy Boys have apologized to the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, asking him to forgive them.

The former guards and the cleric had in recent times been exchanging words on social media after what looked like a breakdown in their relationship.

The current saga started when the former security guards accused the clergyman of neglecting them in Cyprus and halting the payment of their school fees after he awarded them a scholarship.

In response, Apostle Chibuzor labelled the boys ungrateful, adding that he has arranged a flight ticket for them to return to Nigeria.

The Happy Boys however turned down the offer, further taunting Apostle Chibuzor by saying they don’t need tithe money to survive.

Amidst the saga, however, the former security guards have released a new video in which they apologized to Apostle Chibuzor and their fans. They promised to send another private apology video to their benefactor as well, saying he’s their only daddy.

They said: “Hello, guys! Good evening from here. We’re here to drop this apology video, telling everyone to forgive us for everything we have done. For the video that has been going viral, we are here to say a very big sorry. That you guys should find a place in your heart and forgive us.

“And especially, Papa OPM Worldwide, daddy G.O, Omega Prime Ministry; we are here to say a very big sorry to him. We know the video touched him very well. But we are here to say sorry. That be should find a place in his heart and forgive us. And I promise, I especially, I promise that the video won’t repeat itself again”, said one of the Happie Boys.

The other continued, “We are really sorry for the way this video is trending. We want to apologize to our daddy. He is the only daddy we have. We shouldn’t have said so many things about him; we shouldn’t have revealed our private chat.

“Please, you guys should find a place in your hearts, any place in your hearts. Even though you guys don’t want to accept us anymore, just forgive us; please. We are really sorry and promise this video is not going to repeat itself again.

“Daddy, we know you’ll be watching this video. We are really sorry, daddy. Find a place in your heart to forgive us, please daddy.

“And to our fans, we promise that start making contents like we used to do to make you happy. You guys should forgive us, we’re sorry.

“And we’re going to drop a private apology video to our daddy too. Without him, we wouldn’t have been in Cyprus here. I don’t even know Cyprus. It’s daddy OPM that made me know Cyprus.

“But please daddy and our fans, you guys should find a place in your hearts to forgive us. We are really really sorry. Thank you very much guys”