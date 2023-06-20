‘Pastor Chibuzor Harasses Late Deborah Samuel’s Family, Orders Them To Leave Apartment’

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has ordered the late Deborah Samuel’s family to leave their rent-overdue apartment.

Naija News reports that this comes after Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) visited Deborah’s family and they opened up about their current struggle with the Port-Harcourt-based pastor.

Contrary to claims that they were offered a free apartment, Deborah’s parents said the reverse is the case as the landlord has informed them about the next payment or they have to quit the house.

Late Deborah’s father, Emmanuel also revealed he was given a fairly used vehicle which he was using for taxi services before it developed faults and packed up.

According to FIJ, Apostle Chibuzor who seemed displeased with the interview singled out Deborah’s father, Emmanuel Garba, during a church service and demanded to know who got them an interpreter, as he knew the family could only speak Hausa.

Apostle Chibuzor is said to have ordered the family out of their current apartment to a mini church estate, bought three bags of rice for them, and also gave them N20,000 cash.

The source said, “The interview we gave, it has caused serious problems at OPM. Yesterday, he (Chinyere) called him outside inside the congregation and said that he heard everything. ‘Who interpreted it? Who interpreted that interview?’ He asked him. He (Garba) didn’t know the person, so he told him that he didn’t know the person. It seemed you brought the interpreter from your company, he told OPM,” the source said.

“The pastor said that if he (Garba) knew the interpreter, he should provide that interpreter. ‘Why would you do such a thing? Why would you appear for an interview with a journalist?’ The pastor asked. Now, some people are looking at me as if I did nothing for you.’ We had serious issues with him yesterday.

“The pastor has now bought three bags of rice for us and handed us N20,000. Chinyere told Deborah’s family to leave their current abode and ordered that they move to the mini estate the church gave them.”

Deborah’s family insisted they did nothing to rubbish the pastor’s image and are grateful for his kind gestures but could not lie about their present living conditions.