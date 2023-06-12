We Dropped Out Of School After 6 Months – Young Men Offered Scholarship By Apostle Chibuzor Cry Out

Former Chicken Republic security staff, Happie Boys, who went viral for dancing on duty have taken to social media to disclose that they have dropped out of school.

Naija News recalls that after the young men were fired over their dancing video, the General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere sent them abroad (Cyprus) to study.

However, speaking via a post on Instagram, the former Chicken Republic staff claimed that they were forced to drop out of school after six months due to lack of scholarship.

They explained that getting a job in Cyprus is very difficult coupled with the fact that living in the country is very expensive.

Happie Boys further shared their chats with Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere where they requested money from him several times and he said he was broke and on other occasions ignored the messages.

Captioning the post, they wrote: “We want to use this medium to thank each and everyone of you out there more especially my fans, family & @papa.opm who helped us fly abroad to school which we are so grateful!! After GOD used @gossipmilltv to show the world our inbuilt talent from GOD & we’re forever grateful to GOD for looking after us, sustaining and providing for us for the past 8 months which the scholarship lasted for only 6 months and us who didn’t come from rich homes dropped out from school because is very hard for anyone to get a job here in Cyprus! Ask @ogenecyprus .. Living in the country became so expensive but GOD in heaven is seeing his children through!! “Let Love Lead”🙏🏻🥀 Who no go no know! #happinessisfree #freeshallipopi”