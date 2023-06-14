‘Why Apostle Chibuzor Stopped Sponsoring Popular Security Guards’

Nigerian filmmaker and activist, Lucky David Udu, has revealed why the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, stopped funding the scholarship of popular security guards, better known as ‘Happie Boys’.

Naija News reported that the former Chicken Republic security staff, who went viral for dancing on duty took to social media to disclose they were forced to drop out of school after six months due to lack of scholarship.

They explained that getting a job in Cyprus is very difficult coupled with the fact that living in the country is very expensive.

Happie Boys further shared their chats with Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere where they requested money from him several times and he said he was broke and on other occasions ignored the messages.

Reacting to this, Apostle Chibuzor in an audio making the rounds online expressed displeasure over the attitude of the security guards.

According to him, money used in sponsoring the boys to Cyrus was gotten from members’ tithes and offerings, however, the boys have decided to pay him back with evil.

The issue generated mixed reactions online, while some netizens tagged the security guards as ingrates, others also threw weight behind them.

In a recent development, Lucky Udu who claims to have direct access to Apostle Chibuzor in a post shared on Instagram said it became difficult to continue sponsoring the boys after the dollar rate skyrocketed.

According to him, the pastor had pleaded with the boys to return to Nigeria, Ghana, or the Benin Republic to continue their studies but they refused.

The filmmaker added that Apostle Chibuzor is saddled with the responsibilities of over 4000 students schooling abroad.

He wrote: “I just spoke to the OPM pastor and he said that when dollar went up, things became difficult and he couldn’t sustain them, he adviced them to return to a Nigerian university or he sends them to Ghana or benin republic to continue their education. The burden became too much to bear but they didn’t understand nor listen.

“That man has too many responsibilities. Over 4000 students abroad. He sends the children to school and then, the parents cater for their children. Unfortunately, not everyone can cope with such opportunities.

“Some will spend all their opportunities thinking the man will provide everything for them. If their family can squeeze out something to sustain them, let them do so. I’m not judging those boys o but before the left Nigeria, they were dressing decently but after they left for Cyprus, they started dressing indecently and expensive when they fully know that they have no kobo compared to what the man of God can assist with. I feel for them.”