Folarin Balogun Insists He Won’t Go On Loan After Winning First Trophy With USA

Arsenal forward, Folarin Balogun has made it clear to the Premier League club that he is not going on loan again this summer after helping the United States soccer team to win the Concacaf Nations League on Sunday, June 18.

In the 2022-2023 season, Folarin Balogun had to join French Ligue 1 club, Reims on loan since he couldn’t play regularly under coach Mikel Arteta.

While in France, Balogun took his football career to another level by scoring a career-high 21 goals for the French club.

Since there was no buy-out clause in the loan deal, Folarin Balogun had to leave the club for Arsenal where it is not still looking likely that he would play regularly.

After helping the United States to beat Canada in the Concacaf Nations League final last weekend, Balogun said, “I’m not sure [about] the discussions that are going to take place.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen. But I’m just committed to now; I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family.

“What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again.”

Despite Balogun’s outstanding 2022-2023 season in France, England’s head coach Gareth Southgate did not deem him good enough to play for the Three Lions of England.

Hence, Balogun who is eligible to play for the USA, his country of birth, Nigeria, his ancestral home, and England, where he has been since he was 2 years old, decided to go for the US soccer team early this month.

The 21-year-old forward was fortunate enough to be part of the team that won the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League after playing in just two games. He scored one of the games in the USA’s 2-0 win over Canada that handed his country of birth the title.

After the win, Folarin Balogun said, “It’s amazing. It’s a dream scenario for me.

“To be here now, the transition is amazing. I’m just overwhelmed with delight.”