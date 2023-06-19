Dangote, Bill Gates Visit Tinubu At The Presidential Villa (Video)

Africa’s richest man and Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and American billionaire, Bill Gates on Monday paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

It would be recalled Dangote last week disclosed to the media that he and Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, are scheduled to meet President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

He made the revelation after a closed-door meeting with the President at the Aso Rock Presidential Vila on Friday.

Dangote told State House correspondents that “I did not come to do much. I only came to inform the President about our visit with Microsoft co-founder and my friend Bill Gates. We will both see the President on Monday when we come together.”

Asat the time of filing this report, the two businessmen had arrived for the meeting with President Tinubu but details of their meeting were yet to be made public.

See the video below.