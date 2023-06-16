Dangote, Bill Gates To Meet Tinubu Next Week

The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has disclosed that he and Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, are scheduled to meet President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

Naija News understands that Dangote made this revelation after a closed-door meeting with the President at the Aso Rock Presidential Vila on Friday.

Dangote told State House correspondents that “I did not come to do much. I only came to inform the President about our visit with Microsoft co-founder and my friend Bill Gates. We will both see the President on Monday when we come together.”

He, however, refused to disclose the reason for his and Gates meeting with the President, but speculation is that it is part of Tinubu’s consultations with local and international stakeholders.

Recall that Tinubu in his inaugural speech on May 29, promised local and foreign investors that he will “review all their complaints about multiple taxation and various anti-investment inhibitions.”

He said “We shall ensure that investors and foreign businesses repatriate their hard-earned dividends and profits home.”

While targeting a higher GDP growth and lower unemployment rates, he said “We intend to accomplish this by taking the following steps; first, budgetary reform stimulating the economy without engendering inflation will be instituted.

“Second, industrial policy will utilise the full range of fiscal measures to promote domestic manufacturing and lessen import dependency. Third, electricity will become more accessible and affordable to businesses and homes alike.

“Power generation should nearly double and transmission and distribution networks improved. We will encourage states to develop local sources as well.”