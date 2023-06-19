Presidency Confirms Tinubu’s Trip To France

The presidency on Monday confirmed that President Bola Tinubu will be in Paris, France on Thursday, June 22, to attend a Summit, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France, at Palais Brongniart.

Tinubu at the summit, will join other world leaders to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on the priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, energy crisis, and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President’s trip was confirmed in a statement by his Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake.

According to the statement, President Tinubu “will participate in the two-day Summit, June 22 and 23, that looks at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.”

It added that The Nigerian leader and the “other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists will take a more holistic look at the recovery of economies from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of poverty, with a view to providing access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth.”

Naija News reports President Tinubu will be accompanied by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and senior government officials and is expected to return to Abuja on Saturday.

It would be recalled that earlier reports which surfaced about Tinubu’s trip to France suggested he would be visiting his doctors, but there was no mention of such in the official statement released by the presidency on Monday.