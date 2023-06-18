What Have I Personally Done To You To Wish Me Death? – Davido Cries Out

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted after a supposed fan of Burna Boy, wished him death.

Naija News reports that a Twitter user with the handle, @Winco_3 while sharing a six seconds video of Burna Boy’s concert last night said Davido’s burial can’t be crowded as the concert.

He wrote: “Even Davido burial that would be free can’t pack this crowd. Know your mate.”

While quoting the tweet, Davido in a post via his Twitter page on Sunday questioned what he has done to the fan for wishing him death.

He said, “So u want me to die? Reason being? What have I personally done to you to have you wish death on me. Anyways I’m not going anywhere! I WILL LIVE LIFE TO THE FULLEST.

“If nobody wants to talk I WILL. you guys will hurt the wrong person one day. Not everybody is strong and can take it for years like I’ve done! Me no send but one day these people will hurt the wrong person.”

This Is So Insensitive

Meanwhile, controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has slammed Afrobeat star, Davido for publicly declaring that his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke has a younger brother, Dawson Adeleke.

Recall, the singer while speaking to YouTuber Anas Bukhash, said Ifeanyi has a “little brother.”

While the interviewer was talking about his daughters, Davido interrupted and said, “I have a son too. Like, Ifeanyi has a little brother.”

The singer lost Ifeanyi after the latter drowned in a swimming pool in his father’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos, in October 2022.

Reacting to Davido’s remark, the thespian slammed the singer over his statement, adding that it was insensitive to his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke.

According to Uche Maduagwu, the singer could have waited for a little over one year before coming out to publicly to announce he had another son.