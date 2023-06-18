Three Pastors Die In Tragic Road Accident After Holding Prayer And Deliverance Service

A tragic road accident during the weekend in Ogun State has reportedly claimed the lives of three pastors.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened on Saturday on the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway, Ogun State.

It was gathered that two other people involved in the accident escaped death with injuries while three were rescued unhurt.

Confirming the accident, the spokesman for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, told reporters that the tragic event happened around 9.44 am near Day Waterman College, a private school at Kobape, inbound Abeokuta.

He noted that the crash involved a black Rio car with the number plate – AKD 827 DV, and a white Sino truck, with the number plate – WDL 466 XA.

According to Akinbiyi, the cause of the crash was sleeping behind the wheel, coupled with speeding and loss of control by the Rio car driver.

While quoting eyewitnesses, the TRACE spokesman said the Rio car was occupied by a driver, a passenger and “three men of God” dressed in white robes.

It was revealed that the car was coming from Oke-Iragbiji in Osun State, where the clerics had held prayers and a deliverance service.

“Suddenly, the driver lost control due to speeding as he was also dozing behind the wheels. He ran over the median, hit and uprooted the streetlight on the median before having a head-on collision with the Sino truck, which was loaded with cement and was outbound Abeokuta.

“Instantly, the three men of God died due to the impact of the collision, while the driver and the passenger in front were injured,” Akinbiyi quoted an eyewitness saying.

While commiserating with the victims’ families, Akinbiyi warned motorists to stop speeding and take adequate rest, at least six to seven hours, before setting out on a journey.