Nnamdi Kanu: You’re A Frustrated Criminal, Economic Saboteur – MASSOB Roasts Asari Dokubo

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has described former militant leader Asari Dokubo as a frustrated criminal and an economic saboteur who should be ashamed of himself.

MASSOB was reacting to Dokubo’s call that President Bola Tinubu should not release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Recall that Dokubo had asserted while speaking to State House correspondents on Friday, that freeing Nnamdi Kanu would be equivalent to endorsing criminal behaviour.

He contended that Kanu should be held accountable to the law.

Dokubo said, “His release would fuel impunity; during EndSars, Nnamdi Kanu was walking free. What did he do? He poured petrol on the flames of EndSars. Now, he has been caught. What of the people who have died? This is a criminal. He should face the law.”

Reacting, the leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, wondered how a man with the illegal possession of general-purpose machine guns and hundreds of AK-47s call Nnamdi Kanu a criminal.

According to Madu: “Asari Dokubo should be ashamed of himself for biting the finger that fed him, by selling his conscience as an object of cheap sabotage against the collective interest of the Eastern region in order to get relevance from the federal government, he fought against and killed her hundreds of military and other security agents

“Asari Dokubo is the criminal, not Nnamdi Kanu. How can a man with illegal possession of general-purpose machine guns and hundreds of AK-47s call a man without a catapult a criminal?

“MASSOB wishes to remind Asari Dokubo how himself and his militant criminal boys destroyed and vandalized petroleum pipelines in the name of self-determination agitation for the Ijaw people.

“Asari Dokubo asking Tinubu not to release Nnamdi Kanu is a direct exposure of the real criminal who should be ignored.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not a criminal or an inconsequential saboteur like the Moslem perpetual slave called Alhaji Dokubo Asari.”