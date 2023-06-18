Dokubo Seeking Favour Through Criticism Of Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) denounced ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo’s advice to President Bola Tinubu regarding the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a pro-Biafran leader.

The group lambasted Dokubo for suggesting that the president should not release Kanu, suggesting that Dokubo was merely trying to secure an oil contract by using Kanu’s name as a bargaining chip.

IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, stated on Sunday accusing Dokubo of exploiting the situation with Kanu to obtain an ‘oil guard’ contract from the Federal Government.

The pro-Biafran group argued that Dokubo was primarily focused on securing a contract to protect oil pipelines and infrastructure.

Powerful said, “Dokubo and others are campaigning for the continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS solitary confinement but they forgot that militancy for monetary gains is in the same category as criminals and terrorists.

“IPOB is not in the league of militants and oil pipeline guards. IPOB stands for freedom for Biafrans including those on oil pipeline security guards for the oppressors. Unfortunately, those who are supposed to be in the decision-making of the oil explorations in their region are guarding the oil pipelines for the oppressors and their children.

“Those bent on killing each other for the oil pipeline contracts are in the same way bent on sabotaging those fighting to liberate them from decades of slavery.”

The IPOB spokesman further advised Dokubo to desist from using Kanu’s “illegal detention” to look for an oil guard contract, adding that Kanu has not destroyed any oil infrastructure nor has he killed anyone.

The statement reads in part, “Kanu was neither part of Nigerian youths that started the protest against brutal police SARS during #EndSARS protest as the insatiable greedy creek pig alleged.

“Cajoling IPOB leader cannot secure you contract instead that will bring you down. In a sane society, such militants would have been in jail, but Nigeria is a country where thugs, terrorists, and militants are respected and rewarded better than university professors.

“We have two sets of militants in Niger Delta. Some are fighting for resource control to better their region while some are fighting to enrich themselves through Federal Government sponsored oil contracts and bunkering as the region is exploited.

“IPOB is not on the same mission as any of the militant groups. IPOB headed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is fighting for total emancipation and independence of Biafra where Biafra resources will be controlled by and used for the Biafrans.”