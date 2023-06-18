Kidnappers Of Ondo Muslim Cleric Demand N10 Million Ransom

Criminals who abducted an Ondo Muslim cleric barely 24 hours ago have demanded N10 million ransom for his release.

Naija News reported earlier that the chief Imam of Uso, a community in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Alhaji Ibrahim Oyinlade, was abducted on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

It was gathered that the cleric was abducted at Asolo Farm Camp, Uso, at around 3:00 pm on Saturday, when he was reportedly working.

A family member had confirmed the incident to newsmen, saying they reported to the police when Bodunde-Oyinlade did not return home and calls to his mobile phone were not answered.

A subsequent report on Sunday evening claimed that the abductors contacted the family and demanded N10 million for the cleric to be released.

“They contacted the family on Sunday and demanded a sum of N10 million. That was the last conversation they had with the family,” the PUNCH quoted the family source saying.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, who also confirmed the incident to journalists earlier, said the men of the command and the vigilante men were already in the bush in search of the victim.

“The DPO (of Uso Police Division) and his men with local vigilantes are still in the bush to trace the whereabouts of the man (victim),” the PPRO stated.