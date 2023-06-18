Gunmen Kidnap Prominent Chief Imam In Ondo

Some unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a prominent Islamic leader in Ondo State, Alhaji Ibrahim Bodunde Oyinlade.

It was gathered that Oyinlade, the Chief Imam of the Uso community, a town in Owo Local Government Area, was abducted at Asolo Farm Camp, Uso, at around 3:00 pm on Saturday.

According to SaharaReporters, a family member confirmed the incident, indicating that they reported to the police when Bodunde-Oyinlade did not return home by 2 pm and calls to his mobile phone were not answered.

“The kidnappers have contacted the family but are yet to demand ransom,” the source reportedly said on condition of anonymity.

Reacting, the Police spokesperson in the state, SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said policemen and vigilantes were combing the forest in search of the Chief Imam.

Odunlami-Omisanya told reporters that the victim’s car and mobile phone were found at the farm.

“It was at about 6 pm that the family members came to report the incident at the police station in the USO community.

“The DPO, policemen and vigilantes are searching the area for possible rescue,” Odunlami-Omisanya.

Barely a week ago, it was reported that some gunmen abducted the parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Reverend Father Jeremiah Yakubu.

Naija News learnt that the cleric was kidnapped by gunmen at about 11 pm on Sunday from the parish rectory in the Kauru local government area of the state.

Even though the police authorities in the state are yet to confirm and comment on the incident, this platform gathered from Channels Television that the Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo, confirm the incident.

According to him in a statement, prayers should be intensified for Father Yakubu’s quick and safe release from his abductors.

He also called for calm, while admonishing parishioners that the church would use all legitimate means to ensure the quick return of the kidnapped Reverend Father, hence they should refrain from taking laws into their hands.