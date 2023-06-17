Popular Pastor, Jerry Eze Asked To Stay Away From Tonto Dikeh

A Nigerian Journalist, Moji Danisa has called out popular Pastor, Jerry Eze for gifting actress, Tonto Dikeh a huge amount of her money on her birthday.

This comes after Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh publicly appreciated the renowned pastor for sending her a sizable sum of money in celebration of her 38th birthday.

Appreciating the pastor, Tonto Dikeh in a now-deleted Instagram post wrote: “I would love to appreciate my papa, my spiritual leader @realjerryeze, papa I can’t shout, you shook my account balance… Eh pastor when will I finish this money, I am in awe. God bless you, sir.

“I am super grateful for the gift of you in my life. I pray that your pocket will never run dry Amen oooo pastor see my dancing ikwere dance. God favor you, sir, Thank you too mummy @enojerry22. Please help me thank my Papa @realjerryeze ooh pastor you did dorime on my account… I can’t even stop dancing. What God cannot do, does not exist.”

Reacting to the actress post, the journalist via her Instagram page queried the clergyman’s intention for gifting the actress such funds.

She further cautioned him to stay away from Nollywood drama queens.

“This is for you Pastor Jerry Eze. Stay away from Nollywood Drama Queens. You sent money to this one for her birthday. I will still say allegedly because I nor wan believe, she don carry you enter social media say na substantial amount. Imagine! So all those small donations and the big ones from those who truly believe in you na… Let me stop here… I don’t want my hand to scratch me too much this morning. Nevertheless, this is a very simple advice. Thank you.”